LAHORE: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Sunday ordered to remove security barricades from several key sites in the city, including the residences of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered the authorities to remove barricades outside Nawaz's Jati Umra residence, Shehbaz's Model Town residence and office, Governor House, Police Station, passport office and several other sites, reported Geo News.

Chief Justice Nisar then remarked that the judiciary and executive need to work together to safeguard public’s rights.

Public has appreciated the decision of CJP by saying that to roam in the city with freedom is the basic right of the citizens, according to the reports.

IG Punjab has been ordered to submit an affidavit after removal of all the blockades in the city.