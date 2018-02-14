KABUL: Three Taliban militants including key commander Mullah Abdullah alias Fedai were killed and two others injured after clashes erupted in Afghanistan's Kunduz province on Wednesday, a local official said.



"A group of Taliban insurgents attacked an Army checkpoint in Dasht-e-Archi district and the soldiers returned fire triggering a gun battle which lasted for a while. As a result Mullah Abdullah along with two others were killed," Dasht-e-Archi district Governor Nasrudin Nazari told Xinhua news agency.



Two other militants sustained injuries while no security personnel or civilians were hurt in the fighting, the official said.



"The infamous Mullah Abdullah was a dreadful commander and his physical elimination could prove a major blow to the Taliban rebels in Kunduz province," the official added.



Taliban militants were yet to comment on the development.

