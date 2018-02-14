Kuwait pledges USD two billion for Iraq reconstruction
KUWAIT CITY: The emir of Kuwait pledged $2 billion towards the reconstruction of neighbouring Iraq, at an international donors' conference in Kuwait City on Wednesday.
Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said $1 billion will be in the form of loans, and the rest will be invested in projects in the war-battered country.
Baghdad says it needs nearly $90 billion to rebuild after three years of war with the Islamic State group devastated homes, schools, hospitals and other infrastructure.