Three years of war devastated much of northern and western Iraq. (Photo | AP)

KUWAIT CITY: The emir of Kuwait pledged $2 billion towards the reconstruction of neighbouring Iraq, at an international donors' conference in Kuwait City on Wednesday.

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said $1 billion will be in the form of loans, and the rest will be invested in projects in the war-battered country.

Baghdad says it needs nearly $90 billion to rebuild after three years of war with the Islamic State group devastated homes, schools, hospitals and other infrastructure.