MEXICO CITY: Thirteen people, including three children, were killed when a cabinet minister's helicopter crash-landed on the way to the epicenter of an earthquake, state officials said Saturday.

The military helicopter that went down late Friday carried Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete and Oaxaca state Governor Alejandro Murat, who were unharmed.

But five women, four men, and the three children were killed, the Oaxaca prosecutor's office said.

Another victim died on the way to hospital.