LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Pakistan on Saturday awarded four death penalties to the accused in the rape and murder case of a minor girl, Zainab.

According to The Express Tribune, the accused Imran Ali was identified through the DNA test as being behind the abduction, rape, and murder of Kasur’s 7-year-old.

The court concluded the trial within one-week, in accordance with an order of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

ATC sentenced Ali to life imprisonment and a separate 7-year term and a fine of Pakistani Rupees 3.1 million.

He will also have to pay Rs 1 million as compensation to Zainab’s family.

“In light of the forensic evidence, the DNA reports, photographic test and medical evidence, the court is of the firm view that prosecution has successfully established its case through its own evidence against the accused beyond any shadow of doubt,” the 68-page ATC order said.

Zainab's case sparked widespread outrage across the country and on social media when her body was recovered from a heap in Kasur on January 9, five days after she went missing from near her aunt's house in the city.