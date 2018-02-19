Maldivian President seeks extension of state of emergency
MALE: Maldives President Abdulla Yameen on Monday requested Parliament to extend the state of emergency for a further 15 days amid the ongoing political crisis.
Parliament, which was convened for a special session, was now discussing the President's request and will soon take a vote among legislators, reports Xinhua news agency.
A decision will be announced soon.
Yameen had declared a 15-day state of emergency on February 5, after a surprise Supreme Court ruling ordering the release of nine opposition leaders including self-exiled former President Mohamed Nasheed.
The Supreme Court ruling was, however, rescinded shortly after the announcement of the state of emergency.