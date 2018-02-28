A file image of people inspecting the rubble of houses destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen. (Photo | AP)

SANAA: Two children were killed and eight wounded in an air strike on the northern Yemeni rebel stronghold of Saada, a UN agency said Wednesday.

A Saudi-led military coalition allied with Yemen's government is the only party known to conduct air raids over areas controlled by Yemen's Huthi rebels.

The United Nations Children's Fund tweeted that two children died and eight were wounded in an air raid on Saada governorate on Tuesday.

"For how long must #ChildrenUnderAttack in Yemen continue to be killed when it can be avoided?" UNICEF asked.

The coalition, which has fought the Iran-backed Huthis since 2015, was last year blacklisted by the UN for the killing and maiming of children.

More than 9,200 people have been killed and tens of thousands wounded in Yemen's three-year-old war, which is seen as both a civil conflict and a proxy war between regional titans Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The war has triggered what the UN calls the world's largest humanitarian disaster, with 8.4 million people now facing imminent famine.

Yemen is also battling cholera and diphtheria outbreaks.