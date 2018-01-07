BEIJING: Thirty-two people, including 30 Iranians, were missing Sunday after an oil tanker collided with a cargo ship off the coast of east China, the transport ministry said.

The tanker, carrying 136,000 tonnes of oil condensate, caught fire following the collision Saturday night and its crew of 32, including two Bangladeshis, were missing, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the crew of the second ship had been rescued.