KABUL: At least three terrorists belonging to the Islamic State (IS) group have been killed in airstrikes carried out in eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan.

The Khaama Press quoted the 201st Silab Corps in the East as saying that the airstrikes were carried out on Monday in the vicinity of Suki district.



Several weapons belonging to the terrorists were also destroyed in the airstrike, according to the Silab Corps.



IS has not commented on the incident so far.



Earlier this week, at least 20 militants affiliated with the IS were killed in an airstrike in the Laghman province.