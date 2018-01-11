COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has lifted a ban on selling alcohol to women and prohibiting women from working in places where alcohol is manufactured or sold, the Sri Lankan Ministry of Mass Media and Finance said on Thursday.

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera signed an excise notification gazette extraordinary under the Excise Ordinance revoking the ban, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to a Sri Lankan law passed in the early 1950s, any alcoholic drink could not be sold to women and they were not allowed to work in any alcoholic manufacturing outlets or retail stores.

Under the new law, women will no longer require the approval of the Excise Commissioner in order to work or drink "in licensed premises", including restaurants.