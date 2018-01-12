KATHMANDU: Sixteen ministers belonging to Nepal's CPN (MC) today resigned from the cabinet following a decision by the ruling party.

The move came nearly three months after Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba stripped of their portfolios after the party forged an electoral alliance with the CPN-UML in the recently held federal and provincial assembly elections.

The Left alliance of CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Centre) had secured 174 seats in the 275-member Parliament in the recently-concluded historic polls that many hope will bring much-needed political stability to the Himalayan nation.

Former health minister Girirajmani Pokharel submitted the resignation of all the ministers -- 10 union and six ministers of state -- from the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) to Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The party had refused to quit the government even after siding with the opposition CPN-UML before the polls.

The CPN (MC) had been criticised for sticking to power and enjoying ministerial perks even as they were stripped of their ministerial responsibilities.