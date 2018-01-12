German Chancellor Angela Merkel is flanked by Bavarian governor Horst Seehofer, left, and Social Democratic Party Chairman Martin Schulz after the exploratory talks between Merkel's conservative bloc and the Social Democrats on forming a new German government in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. | AP

BERLIN: A tentative German coalition government deal cleared a key hurdle Friday when the Social Democrats' party board gave the green light to the agreement hammered out in marathon talks.

The SPD, Germany's second largest party, said in a statement that its 45-member board had overwhelmingly given its blessing to formal coalition negotiations with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives following a deal in principle sealed earlier in the day.

The draft programme, outlining policy goals during Merkel's fourth term, must now be approved by 600 SPD delegates at a party congress on January 21 and then by the party's more than 400,000 rank and file members.