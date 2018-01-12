YANGON: A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar early Friday, the US Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake struck some 40 kilometres (24 miles) west of the town of Pyu, the USGS said. Pyu is located between the capital Naypyidaw and commercial hub Yangon.

It was followed by two weaker tremors, both of magnitudes 5.3, the survey reported.