WASHINGTON: The White House on Friday welcomed news of a drop in Chinese trade with North Korea, saying it would help put pressure on the Pyongyang regime.

"The Donald J. Trump Administration is pleased that China is sharply reducing its trade with North Korea," the White House said, after official data showed a plunge of 33 percent in imports from North Korea last year -- including a 81.6 percent drop in December.

"This action supports the United States-led global effort to apply maximum pressure until the North Korean regime ends its illicit programs, changes its behavior, and moves toward denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," the White House said in a statement.