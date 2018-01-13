ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan President and co-chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari announced on Friday that he would contest elections from his native Nawabshah in Sindh province.

The Express Tribune reported that Zardari was optimistic that the PPP would form the government after the elections.

"The PPP will form the government after winning the 2018 general elections with an utmost majority and serve the masses", he told the working committee of the party, after inaugurating PPP’s district secretariat in Nawabshah.

"We will personally monitor the ongoing development projects in Sindh and complete the ones abandoned earlier. We will prove that Sindh is ahead (of all provinces) as far as development is concerned", he added.

On being asked about the rift between Pakistan and the US, in the wake of the United States President Donald Trump's decision to not provide military aid to the country, Zardari termed it as a 'stupidity not to improve relations with the US'.

The former Pakistan president has also confirmed that his party will continue to offer support to Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), whose leader Dr. Tahirul Qadri has announced a nationwide protests against the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, and seeking resignations of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan's law minister Rana Sanaullah.

On December 6 last year, Zardari announced that his party would not support PML-N in the upcoming elections in Pakistan.