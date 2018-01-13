KIEV: A baby boy born in Ukraine, weighing 7.09 kg, is believed to be the heaviest newborn in the country, media reported on Friday.



The healthy boy was born on January 3 in the southern city of Zaporizhzhya by Caesarean-section to a 40-year-old woman, Xinhua news agency reported.



The mother has seven daughters and all of them weighed more than 5 kg at birth.



Newborn babies in Ukraine generally weigh between 2.8 kg and 4 kg.



According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the world's biggest healthy newborn was a 10.2 kg boy born in Italy in 1955.



Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now