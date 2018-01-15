ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's relations with the US should move forward in an atmosphere of "mutual trust and respect", the country's top diplomat said today, days after Washington suspended military aid to Islamabad for failing to rein-in terror groups operating from its soil.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua made the remarks during her meeting with US Acting Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells, who was in Pakistan along with senior officials from the US National Security Council for a scheduled dialogue on bilateral and regional cooperation.

"The foreign secretary underscored that the relationship with the United States needed to move forward under an environment of mutual trust and respect," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The US delegation was apprised about recent counterterrorism actions taken by Pakistan's law enforcement agencies that contributed to visible improvement in the security situation in the country, it said.

It was mentioned that these comprehensive counterterrorism actions would also contribute towards peace and stability in the entire region, it added.

Janjua "expressed concerns on the continued use of Afghan soil by elements hostile to Pakistan’s stability."

She also drew the attention of the US delegation to the recent statement by Indian Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat and the ceasefire violations at the Line of Control.

"She asked the US side to advise restraint to India and stop its escalation tactics," the Foreign Office said.

Wells acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in eradicating terrorism and conveyed the US desire to work with Pakistan in furthering the shared objectives of stabilizing Afghanistan,m the statement said.

She argued that as an immediate neighbour and important country of the region, Pakistan’s support was critical to the success of the US strategy for Afghanistan, it said.

Wells also underlined the need for strengthening intelligence cooperation between the two sides to improve coordination in counter-terrorism efforts.

The two sides agreed that all initiatives owned and led by the Afghans for seeking a peaceful solution should be supported by the regional countries.

Janjua reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue its efforts for promoting peace and stability in the region.

US President Donald Trump has accused Pakistan of providing safe havens for terror groups like the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network.

On January 1, he tweeted that the US had "foolishly"

given Pakistan more than USD 33 billion in aid in the last 15 years and had gotten nothing in return but "lies & deceit."

Since then, Washington confirmed it will withhold USD 255 million in US military aid to Pakistan.