UNITED NATIONS: Observing that peace remains elusive to the international community, the UN chief Antonio Guterres today said the world has gone in reverse as conflicts have deepened, new dangers have emerged and global anxieties about nuclear weapons are the highest since the Cold War.

Speaking at an informal meeting of the General Assembly, the UN Secretary General said the international community needs unity and courage to meet today’s most urgent needs, to ease the fears of the people and set the world on track towards a better future.

Noting that last year he took office calling to make 2017 a year for peace, he said, one year later one must recognise that peace remains elusive.

"In fundamental ways, the world has gone in reverse.

Conflicts have deepened and new dangers have emerged. Global anxieties about nuclear weapons are the highest since the Cold War,” he said.

"Climate change is moving faster than we are.

Inequalities are growing. We see horrific violations of human rights. Nationalism, racism and xenophobia are on the rise. To me, these are all indications that we need greater unity and courage – unity and courage to meet today’s most urgent needs, to ease the fears of the people we serve and set the world on track towards a better future," said the UN Secretary General.

Welcoming the "firm decisions" the Security Council has taken in response to nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches by North Korea, he said they must be fully implemented.

Encouraged by the recent talks between North Korea and South Korea, he said there is need to build on small signs of hope, and expand diplomatic efforts to achieve the peaceful denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula in the context of regional security.

Describing the situation in the broader Middle East as having become a "Gordian knot", he said with so many interrelated flashpoints, the risk of an escalatory cycle is real.

"We must press for a return to negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians. There is no alternative to a two-state solution. Recent signals of diminishing support for this undermine moderates and empower radicals. There is no plan-B,” Guterres said.

Calling for effort to remove the paralysis that has let European conflicts fester and freeze, he said having started two world wars, and taking into account the resources and capacities available to Europe, it is unjustifiable for conflicts in the region to persist.

Guterres said human rights and national sovereignty go hand in hand.

"The achievement of human rights strengthens states and societies, thereby reinforcing sovereignty. States with effective, accountable institutions are among the best defenders of human rights,” he said.