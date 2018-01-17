KANO: Ten people were killed and dozens injured on Wednesday in a double suicide-bomb attack in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, a civilian militia leader and a resident told AFP.

The blasts happened in the Muna Garage area of the Borno state capital, in a market used mainly by internally displaced people (IDPs) from a nearby camp.

"I can confirm that 10 people have died in the attack," said Ibrahim Liman, of the Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF), which assists the military with security against Boko Haram.

Liman initially gave the death toll as three but he added: "Seven more bodies were brought in from the UMTH (University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital).

"Now the number of injured is 52," he said.

"Two under-aged girls, aged about 13, struck at the market at about 4:10 pm (1510 GMT) -- a peak hour. The first bomber set off her explosives in a sparsely populated part of the market.

"Moments later, the second bomber set off her explosives in the crowded part of the market. That was where most of the casualties were recorded."

Liman's account was supported by local resident Dahiru Bulama, who said soldiers had cordoned off the area as the injured were evacuated to hospital for treatment.

"The attack was really bad. The casualty toll could be high. We were not allowed to go near," he added.

"But I saw one car parked across the road that was splattered with blood and flesh."

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack but Boko Haram has repeatedly used young girls and women as suicide bombers to attack civilian "soft targets".

IDP camps, including the one at Muna Garage, markets and mosques have been hit. Army and CJTF security posts have also been targeted.

Twelve people were killed on November 15 when four suicide bombers -- two men and two women -- blew themselves up in the Muna area of Maiduguri.

Wednesday's attacks comes after Boko Haram jihadists killed nine people on Monday in two separate attacks -- one in the Ngala area of Borno and the second in neighbouring Adamawa.

The attack in Ngala saw six people shot dead as they collected firewood to sell to IDPs.

Civilians have borne the brunt of the casualties in the nearly conflict, with at least 20,000 killed and more than 2.6 million others made homeless since 2009.