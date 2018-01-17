KATHMANDU: An Indian national has been arrested in Nepal for illegally flying drones, police said today.

Topten Lama, 20, a resident of Sikkim, who has been living in a rented house at Budhanilkantha, 10 km north of Kathmandu, was arrested after he was caught flying drone from the rooftop of his house, the police said.

Lama said he bought the drone from a shop in Kathmandu for entertainment purposes.

The authorities here, however, consider using drone illegal, though there is no specific law to regulate the usage of the equipment.

The security agencies are vigilant over those using drone in the recent times as it might be used for the purpose of spying.

The police said they are investigating the matter.