WASHINGTON: More than 40 percent of the foreign born tech workers in Seattle – which is home to Microsoft, Amazon, and Boeing -- are from India, according to a media report.

Silicon Valley is overly dependent (70 per cent) on foreign tech workers in IT occupation, the report in 'The Seattle Times' said.

In the adjoining San Francisco area, more than half of tech workers are foreign-born, the daily reported.

This is followed by the Seattle area where nearly 40 per cent of the IT workers are foreign born out of which more than 40 per cent are from India, the report said.

China is a distant second with 13.5 percent.

The number of foreign-born IT workers is also quite high in other major IT and technology hubs of America.

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria (33.8 per cent), Dallas- Forth Worth (31.4 percent), Boston-Cambridge (30.8 per cent), and San Diego-Carlsbad (30.5 percent).

Citing the report, Mercury News, a prominent daily, said that these figures suggest that Silicon Valley would be lost without these foreign technology workers.