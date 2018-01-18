ISLAMABAD: The use of term 'Black Friday' is condemnable as black colour signifies negative, a constitutional body that gives the Pakistan government legal advice on Islamic matters has said and proposed to replace it with 'Blessed Friday'.

The Council of Islamic Ideology's remarks came in reference to the term 'Black Friday' used by business outlets to offer huge discounts.

Taking cognisance of the use of word ‘Black Friday’ by brands and others for commercial purposes, the council noted that even though there was no harm in offering sales on that day, equating the black day with Friday is condemnable.

"Therefore, the council proposed use of ‘Blessed Friday’ instead of 'Black Friday'," Qibla Ayaz, the chairman of the body, was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

The council clarified that the decision was in no way to discourage the use of word black, but it was proposed given the fact that black colour had negative connotations in society.

"Therefore, it was not appropriate to call Friday as 'black day'. The importance of Friday is well known in our religion and should be used in a positive way,” he said.

Black Friday sales are offered each year in Pakistan following the tradition in the America and other parts of the world.

But the use of word black for Friday, which is considered auspicious in Islam, agitated religious groups which have been demanding to discontinue the practice.