Black smoke rises from the Intercontinental Hotel after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan today strongly condemned a deadly terror attack at a luxury hotel in Kabul and called for cooperation among countries for effectively combating and eliminating the scourge of terrorism.

Gunmen stormed the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul killing at least six people, sparking a twelve hour fight with security forces.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the brutal terrorist attack at the Inter-Continental Hotel in Kabul last evening, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"In our view, cooperation among the states is important for effectively combating and eliminating the scourge of terrorism," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens to militants who carry out terror attacks in Afghanistan.