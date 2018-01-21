Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)

KABUL: An Afghan official says a roadside bomb has killed at least 12 civilians in the western Herat province.

Abdul Ahad Walizada, a spokesman for the provincial police chief, says a 13th person was wounded in the explosion early Sunday, which struck a vehicle in the Gulran district.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Walizada blamed Taliban insurgents, who often plant roadside bombs to target Afghan security forces.