Roadside bomb kills 12 civilians in Afghanistan
By Associated Press | Published: 21st January 2018
Last Updated: 21st January 2018
KABUL: An Afghan official says a roadside bomb has killed at least 12 civilians in the western Herat province.
Abdul Ahad Walizada, a spokesman for the provincial police chief, says a 13th person was wounded in the explosion early Sunday, which struck a vehicle in the Gulran district.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Walizada blamed Taliban insurgents, who often plant roadside bombs to target Afghan security forces.