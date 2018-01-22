TORONTO: In a significant development, an important section of the Dixie Road Gurudwara Management Committee of Mississauga, Toronto, held a meeting and expressed their opposition to the recent announcement made by the President of the Management Committee, Gurpreet Singh Bal, banning Indian officials from visiting the Dixie Gurudwara in the Greater Toronto area.

In a statement issued after this meeting, four dissenting members Gurinder Singh Bhullar, Amrik Singh Deol, Navjit Singh and Paramjit Singh Boleena have stated that the earlier announcement by Gurpreet Singh Bal were his personal views and did not represent the views of the Management Committee.

As such the Management Committee has nothing against Indian diplomats visiting the gurudwara, they added.

They have further stated that the gurudwara is run on the principle of universal brotherhood, and its doors, as well as those of all other Sikh places of worship, are always open to all persons irrespective of their religion, caste, colour or creed.

This development clearly shows that the December 31, 2017 announcement by Bal does not have the endorsement of the entire Management Committee of the Dixie Gurudwara, and has in fact led to creation of serious differences within this committe.

