SYDNEY: A train hit a rail buffer at Richmond in Sydney’s north-western outskirts on Monday morning, leaving several wounded.

A New South Wales Ambulance spokesman said 17 ambulance crews and three rescue helicopters were responding to the accident at Richmond train station, reported the Guardian.

According to the reports, Sydney Trains boss Howard Collins said that he believed between 12 or 13 people had been injured, with the majority suffering “cuts and bruises.”

Witnesses reportedly labeled the scene as “chaotic,” with the train apparently hitting the buffer at the end of the line “at speed.”

One caller to Sydney’s 2GB radio, who saw the crash, said there was an “almighty bang".

The caller said the train came in at speed and hit the buffer and rebounded.

“There was a huge amount of dust,” he said.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.