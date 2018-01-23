Congress votes to end US shutdown, sends bill to Trump
By AFP | Published: 23rd January 2018 05:29 AM |
Last Updated: 23rd January 2018 11:12 AM | A+A A- |
WASHINGTON: The House of Representatives followed the Senate in approving a temporary funding bill that clears the way to ending a three-day government shutdown triggered by feuding over immigration policy.
The stopgap bill, which in addition to funding the government through February 8 also reauthorizes a popular children's health insurance program, now heads to the White House where President Donald Trump is expected to sign it into law.
The package cleared the House by a vote of 266 to 150, hours after Senate Democrats dropped their opposition to the plan after winning Republican assurances of a vote on immigration in the coming weeks.