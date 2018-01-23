DAVOS: Swiss President Alain Berset today raised concerns over some countries adopting inward-looking economic policies and the growing distrust of free trade and multilateralism, even as he asked people to trust their governments to guarantee openness of the respective economies.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Berset said leaders from across the world have assembled here to reflect together on the future of our society and the movements that influence and enrich it.

Stressing on the urgent need to act on this year's WEF motto of strengthening cooperation in a fractured world, Berset said, "If we are to continue on the path of progress, I am convinced that 2018 must be the year of international cooperation and multilateralism".

He said the world is witnessing the emergence of geopolitical upheavals and instability in many parts.

There are also protracted armed conflicts which are destabilising entire societies and economies, resulting in huge population movements and feeding terrorism. There is also climate change and global inequality, he added.

"To reduce these uncertainties and guarantee security and prosperity, there has to be political will at all levels, there needs to be a partnership between national and international institutions, as well as a strong will on the part of financial institutions.

"There needs to be a strong and concerted commitment on the part of international institutions towards security, peace and human rights," he said.

Yet, certain parts of the world are moving in the opposite direction -- towards a more inward-looking approach, re-focusing on national interests, a narrowing of the political horizon accompanied by a certain distrust of multilateralism and free trade, Berset noted.

The Swiss president also warned that such developments risk producing a more fractured world.

"Because if we were to cease tackling international challenges together, we would jeopardise prospects for political stability, good governance and economic development.

We must bear in mind that if this general distrust continues to spread, it is precisely the poorest and most fragile who will be the first to suffer," he said.

It requires political support at the national level and there is no such thing as international cooperation if states are not willing to work together, Berset observed.

Taking a strong line, he said "if there is fear, the instinct is to raise the barricades. In order to guarantee openness, exchange and cooperation, people must trust that their country will support and protect them. Without strong support at home, foreign policy risks being nothing more than empty words".

At the annual gathering, Berset noted that the strong growth of the global economy feeds the illusion that nationalist and protectionist movements are just a passing phase but "they are not".

"Economic 'good news' stories must not blind us -– we need to tackle far-reaching structural problems," Berset said as he sought to send out a strong message against protectionist tendencies.

"Our continued openness to the world and the will to cooperate internationally can only be guaranteed if people do not feel powerless," he said, adding that societies can only function if people feel that they can control developments like globalisation and immigration.