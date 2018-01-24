JALALABAD: 11 people have been wounded in a suicide bombing attack outside ‘Save the Children’ organisation in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province, on Wednesday.

According to TOLO News, officials have confirmed 11 people wounded in suicide bombing outside Save the Children organisation.

The officials confirmed that one suicide bomber detonated his explosives at the gate of the compound, opening the way for gunmen to enter.

“Clashes between insurgents and security force members are ongoing,” Tolo News quoted Attaullah Khoghyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor as saying.

More details to follow.

The Save the Children Fund, commonly known as Save the Children, is an international non-governmental organisation, which promotes children's rights, provides relief and helps support children in developing countries.