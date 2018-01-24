ISLAMABAD: The Taliban say five of its members met with Pakistani officials in the capital, Islamabad, to discuss ways of ending the war in neighboring Afghanistan.

Pakistan is under mounting pressure from the United States to cut ties with the militants, who regularly attack U.S. and Afghan forces and who stormed a luxury hotel in Kabul this week, killing 22 people, including Americans.

The group confirmed the meeting in a statement circulated Tuesday via WhatsApp, saying it favored a political settlement to the Afghanistan conflict without providing further details. It did not name the officials.

News reports citing unnamed officials reported the meeting last week.

Earlier this month Washington suspended hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Pakistan, accusing it of giving sanctuary to Taliban insurgents, charges Pakistan denies.