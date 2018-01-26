EUREKA: A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck 164 kilometers off the coast of Northern California.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake Thursday in the Pacific Ocean centered about 115 miles (185.07 kilometers) west of Eureka.

The National Tsunami Warning Center says that no tsunami is expected from the quake.

The US Geological Survey reported that it struck at 8:39 am PST at a depth of 3 miles (5 kilometers).

John Bellini, a seismologist with the agency, says the area is an active seismic region but quakes there are rarely felt because they are so far from the coast.