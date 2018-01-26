Trump apologises for retweeting far-right British group
By AFP | Published: 26th January 2018
Last Updated: 26th January 2018 12:25 PM | A+A A- |
LONDON: US President Donald Trump has apologised for the first time for retweeting a British farright group's videos apparently showing Islamist violence, in an ITV interview aired in Britain today.
"If you're telling me they're horrible racist people, I would certainly apologise if you'd like me to do that," he told Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan during the interview, conducted in Davos yesterday.