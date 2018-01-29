KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday vowed to take "revenge" against those responsible for the recent deadly attacks in Kabul that have killed hundreds of people.



"Those who do not belong to this country and declare war must realise that we will take the revenge for every drop of blood," Ghani said.



President Ghani in a joint press conference, reported by Ariana News, said that the Taliban rebels were committing violent acts to get rid of isolations.



In a recent series of terror attacks, mostly claimed by the Taliban, in Kabul and elsewhere in the country about 200 people were killed and as many as injured.

