More than 9,200 people have been killed in Yemen since March 2015. (Photo | AP)

SANAA: Impoverished Yemen has been caught up in a complicated and deadly conflict since a popular uprising erupted in 2011.

Here is a timeline:

- President forced out -

Inspired by regional uprisings in the Arab Spring, Yemenis take to the streets in 2011 to demand the departure of president Ali Abdullah Saleh, who has ruled since 1978.

After 11 months of protests and deadly clashes, and under pressure from the Gulf monarchies, Saleh agrees to hand over to his deputy, Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

In February 2012 he formally steps down and Hadi is sworn in.

- Rebellion: capital seized -

Rebels from Yemen's Shiite Huthi minority launch an offensive in 2014 and push towards Sanaa from their northern stronghold of Saada.

They want autonomy within a future federation.

In September 2014, they storm the capital and seize the government headquarters after days of clashes. In October they take the western port of Hodeida, before advancing on the centre of the country.

Backed by Shiite power Iran, the rebels forge an alliance with forces loyal to Saleh, who had cracked down on them while president.

Hadi flees to Yemen's second city Aden, which he later declares as the "provisional capital".

In March 2015, the Huthis advance on the south and seize Aden.

Former Yemen President Ali Abdullah Saleh (File | AP)

- Regional intervention -

In March 2015, nine regional countries in a Saudi-led Sunni Arab coalition launch operation "Decisive Storm" with air strikes on the rebels to defend Hadi and his internationally recognised government.

In July, the government announces it has retaken Aden province in its first success since the coalition intervened.

The coalition supplements its air power with hundreds of ground troops and by mid-August 2015 loyalist forces have retaken five southern provinces.

In October, they retake control of the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, through which a large part of world maritime traffic transits.

In January 2017, government forces backed by coalition aircraft and warships launch an operation in the west, aiming to retake zones along the Red Sea.

In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels chant slogans during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters into battlefronts to fight pro-government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen. (Photo | AP)

- Rebels kill ex-president -

Splits emerge in the rebel camp in 2017 when the Huthis call Saleh a "traitor" after he dismisses the group as a "militia".

Violence erupts between the former allies in November in Sanaa; in December Saleh is killed by Huthi fighters, who strengthen their grip on the capital.

- Attempted 'coup' -

Houthi Shiite rebels inspect the rubble of the Republican Palace that was destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes, in Sanaa, Yemen, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. | AP



There are also splits on the pro-government side.

In May 2017, the recently fired governor of Aden, Aidarous al-Zoubeidi, announces he has set up an autonomous body aimed at overseeing self-governance among southern provinces.

This is seen as an open challenge to Hadi's authority.

In late January 2018, there is heavy fighting in Aden between government forces and fighters backing separatism for the south.

Separatist forces seize government buildings and surround the presidential palace.

Prime Minister Ahmed bin Dagher says there has been an attempted "coup" and calls on the Saudi-led coalition to intervene.