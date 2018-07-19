Home World

Vladimir Putin chides Trump's opponents, calls summit a success

Putin faces no serious political opposition at home, and leads a country that has never experienced a democratic transfer of power.

Published: 19th July 2018 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2018 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands. (Photo | AP)

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin called his first summit with President Donald Trump a success — but warned Thursday that Trump's opponents in the U.S. are hampering any progress on what they discussed, such as limiting their nuclear arsenals or ending the Syrian war.

In his first public comments about the summit, Putin told Russian diplomats that U.S.-Russian relations are "in some ways worse than during the Cold War," but that his meeting with Trump on Monday allowed them to start on "the path to positive change."

"It's naive to think that the problems would be solved in a few hours. But no one expected that," Putin said.

"We will see how things develop further," Putin said, evoking unnamed "forces" in the U.S. trying to prevent any improvement in relations and "putting narrow party interests above the national interest."

Putin faces no serious political opposition at home, and leads a country that has never experienced a democratic transfer of power.

Trump, by contrast, has come under widespread domestic criticism about the meeting both from Democratic opponents and senior Republicans. Trump notably flip-flopped repeatedly over what exactly he said to Putin at the summit, and whether he believes that Russia meddled in the 2016 election campaign on Trump's behalf.

Trump tweeted Thursday that his critics in the media "are pushing so recklessly hard and hate the fact that I'll probably have a good relationship with Putin."

In a possible dig at Trump's unpredictable presidency, Putin vaunted Russia's "consistent, responsible, independent foreign policy."

Putin had both criticism and praise for Trump in a broad speech about Russian foreign policy.

The Russian leader praised Trump's mediation efforts in North Korea, but slammed his decision to pull out of the international accord curbing Iran's nuclear activities.

He also lashed out at Europe and U.S.-dominated NATO, saying Russia would hit back with an "equivalent response" to NATO bases near Russia's borders and other "aggressive steps." He didn't elaborate.

Russian politicians are rallying behind Putin and shrugging off Trump's wildly contradictory accounts of what he said to Putin at Monday's summit.

They are angry, however, at proposals by U.S. lawmakers to question Trump's translator about what the men discussed privately.

Konstantin Kosachev, head of the upper house of parliament's foreign affairs committee, said the idea sets a dangerous precedent that threats the "the whole idea of diplomacy," according to Russian news agencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vladimir Putin Donald Trump summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp