Home World

Spain's new Socialist PM Pedro Sanchez in dates

Key dates in the life and career of Spanish Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez, who became prime minister Friday after a no-confidence vote in parliament ousted Mariano Rajoy.

Published: 01st June 2018 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Spain's Socialist party chief Pedro Sanchez

By AFP

MADRID: Key dates in the life and career of Spanish Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez, who became prime minister Friday after a no-confidence vote in parliament ousted Mariano Rajoy.

- February 29, 1972: Born in Madrid.

- 1993: Joins the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE).

- 1995: Graduates in economics and business studies from a private university affiliated to Madrid's Complutense University.

- 1998: Parliamentary assistant at the European Parliament.

- 1999: Head of cabinet of the United Nations high representative in Bosnia during the Kosovo war.

- 2004-2009: Municipal councillor in Madrid.

- 2009-2011: Socialist lawmaker in Madrid, and again in 2013-2016.

- July 2014: Elected secretary general of the PSOE. Resigns following an internal rebellion in 2016 and is re-elected in 2017.

- May 2018: Tables a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy following a corruption scandal involving the premier's ruling Popular Party (PP).

- June 1, 2018: Sanchez replaces Rajoy as prime minister after the no-confidence vote succeeds.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pedro Sanchez Mariano Rajoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence