PM Modi visits Hindu, Buddhist temples and mosque in Singapore

Published: 02nd June 2018 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Modi, who is here on a three-day tour, visited Sri Mariamman Temple and participated in prayers. | Twitter

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited Hindu and Buddhist temples and a mosque in Chinatown here, demonstrating the age-old people-to-people contact between India and Singapore.

Modi, who is here on a three-day tour, visited Sri Mariamman Temple and participated in prayers.

Sri Mariamman is the oldest Hindu temple in the country.

The priest of the temple gifted a golden stole to Modi.

"Reinforcing our strong cultural connect, PM @narendramodi visited the Mariamman Temple," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"Blessed to have prayed at the beautiful Sri Mariamman Temple in Singapore.

This Temple illustrates the vibrant cultural connect between India and Singapore," Modi tweeted.

Built in 1827, the temple was constructed for worship by immigrants from Nagapatnam and Cuddalore districts of South India.

The temple is dedicated to Goddess Mariamman, known for her power in curing epidemic illnesses and diseases.

He also visited Chulia mosque which was built by Chulia Muslim merchants from India's Coromandal Coast under the leadership of Anser Sahib.

This is one of the earliest mosques in Singapore.

The mosque was established in 1826.

Modi was presented a green shawl at the mosque.

"Demonstrating the age-old people-to-people contact between our two countries," Kumar said.

After the mosque, Modi visited the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum.

"Shared Buddhist heritage! PM @narendramodi visited the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum in Singapore accompanied by the Culture Minister Grace Fu Hai Yien," Kumar said.

The Buddha Tooth Relic Temple was built in 2007, but the temple's richly designed interiors and comprehensive exhibits on Buddhist art and history tell stories of culture over hundreds of years old.

The temple gets its name from what the Buddhists regard as the left canine tooth of Buddha, which has been recovered from his funeral pyre in Kushinagar Uttar Pradesh and displayed in its grounds.

He also unveiled the Kala Sangam, a permanent platform established by High Commission of India, Singapore and Indian Heritage Centre, Singapore to bring Indian artisans to Singapore to demonstrate the craft, make and sell their products.

PM Modi in Singapore Narendra Modi

