Home World

Iraq court sentences French woman to life for IS membership 

Melina Boughedir was sentenced last February to seven months in prison for "illegal" entry, but another court ordered her re-trial under Iraq's anti-terrorist law.

Published: 03rd June 2018 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image used for representational purpose only.

By AFP

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi court on Saturday sentenced a French woman to life in jail for membership of the Islamic State jihadist group, an AFP reporter at the courthouse said.

Melina Boughedir, a mother of four, was sentenced last February to seven months in prison for "illegal" entry into the country and was set to be deported back to France, but another court ordered her re-trial under Iraq's anti-terrorist law.

The 27-year-old was found guilty on Sunday of belonging to IS.

"I am innocent," Boughedir told the judge in French.

"My husband duped me and then threatened to leave with the children" unless she followed him to Iraq, where he planned on joining IS, she said.

On Thursday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told French news channel LCI that Boughedir was a "Daesh (IS) terrorist who fought against Iraq" and said she should be tried in Iraq.

This prompted her French lawyers to send a letter of protest to Le Drian, seen by AFP, in which they denounced "unacceptable pressure on the Iraqi judicial system" and "interference".

On Saturday, one of her lawyers, who travelled to Baghdad for the trial, William Bourdon, told AFP that Boughedir's family and her defence team want her to return to France and face a court there.

Boughedir was arrested in the summer of 2017 in Mosul, the capital of IS's self-declared "caliphate". 

Her husband is believed to have been killed during a vast operation by US-led coalition-backed Iraqi forces to seize the country's second city back from jihadist control.

In April, an Iraqi court sentenced another French women, Djamila Boutoutaou, to life in prison for belonging to IS, despite her pleas that she too had been tricked by her husband. 

Dozens of French citizens suspected of having joined IS ranks are believed to be in detention in Iraq and neighbouring Syria, including several minors.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Iraq conflict trial jihadists France

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafel Nadal defeats old friend Richard Gasquet to advance in French Open
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch saves the day for London deliveryman
Gallery
M Karunanidhi with floral head gear offered by partymen at a meeting. | EPS
Happy birthday Kalaignar: Here are the rare photos of DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi as he turns 95 today
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 