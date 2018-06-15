Home World

Another political murder rocks Mexico in last weeks of presidential race

At least 113 politicians have been killed in the bloodiest election campaign in Mexico's modern history, and the violence appears to be intensifying in the final weeks before the July 1 nationwide ele

Published: 15th June 2018 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2018 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

By UNI

MEXICO CITY: Gunmen shot and killed a mayor running for re-election in Mexico on Thursday, the second murder of a politician in a week after a candidate running for federal office was shot in the back of the head while taking a selfie with a supporter.

At least 113 politicians have been killed in the bloodiest election campaign in Mexico's modern history, and the violence appears to be intensifying in the final weeks before the July 1 nationwide election.

Political assassinations have rocked the electoral season leading up to July 1, when voters will decide over 3,000 down-ballot seats and elect a new president.

Widespread disenchantment with the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) over record levels of violence, political corruption and sluggish economic growth has helped propel leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to lead voter preferences for the presidency.

The mayoral candidate, Alejandro Chavez Zavala, of the right-left coalition led by the National Action Party (PAN), died in a hospital on Thursday while being treated for wounds, Michoacan Governor Silvano Aureoles said in a tweet.

Aureoles demanded justice for the small-town mayor's murder and said that authorities would investigate the attack, in which Chavez's wife was also injured.

The announcement of Chavez's death follows the disappearance of Ismael Aguirre Rodriguez, a mayoral candidate in Nadadores, a hamlet in northern Coahuila state.

Aguirre went missing in broad daylight on Tuesday after he stepped out to buy drinks, according to local media.

Fernando Puron, a federal candidate for the PRI, was slain Friday in Coahuila state after a bearded gunman opened fire on him as he greeted supporters following a political debate in Piedras Negras, a border city in northern Mexico.

The shocking scene was captured on a CCTV camera.

According to Mexico City-based security consultancy Etellekt, at least 113 candidates and politicians have been killed since September.

Many of the slain candidates were running for local office.

"The risk going forward is that there will be reluctance to participate in local politics because it has become so dangerous," said Michael Lettieri, a historian at the Center for US-Mexican Studies at the University of California, San Diego.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mexico POLITICS Murder elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp