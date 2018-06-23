Home World

Argentina gets first 15 billion USD from IMF to stabilise economy 

The peso plunged to a record low this month, and since the start of the year, the currency has dropped more than 30 per cent against the dollar.

Published: 23rd June 2018 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2018 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

The Argentine Flag | AP

By AFP

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina on Friday received $15 billion, the first tranche of a $50 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to help stabilize its fragile economy, the South American nation's central bank said.

Following a currency crisis in April and May, the IMF announced the $50 billion standby loan in early June after Latin America's third-largest economy sought help to bolster market confidence.

The peso plunged to a record low this month, and since the start of the year, the currency has dropped more than 30 per cent against the dollar.

On Wednesday the Washington-based IMF approved the $50 billion aid package. It said the first $15 billion will contribute to budget support while the $35 billion balance will be "precautionary."

The fund said that its assistance would back efforts by Buenos Aires to put public debts on a sustainable path, reduce the need for financing and tackle inflation while strengthening the central bank's independence while maintaining social spending.

Argentina has a bitter history with the global crisis lender, which many Argentines view as having imposed tough conditions that worsened economic pain 17 years ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Monetary Fund Argentina currency crisis peso

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp