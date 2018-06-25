Home World

Small plane crashes after takeoff in Guinea, kills four

By Associated Press

CONAKRY: Guinea's transport ministry says four people are dead after a small plane crashed after takeoff from the capital, Conakry.

Transport Minister Aboubacar Sylla says among the dead in yesterday's crash are pilots from Germany and Cape Verde and technicians from Poland and Guinea.

He says the bodies are being transferred to a morgue in the capital.

He said the crash of the private Eagle Air SA plane occurred in Kindia prefecture near Sougueta village about 167 kilometers (103 miles) northwest of Conakry.

Sougueta community secretary Amadou Kaba says the plane crashed into a hill hidden by clouds while flying at low altitude.

He says the plane was transporting fuel to a mining company in Lero.

The transport minister says an investigation is underway.

