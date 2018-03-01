Supporters gather at Diego Ibarra square to listen Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speak after a ceremony formalizing Maduro's candidacy as a candidate for the upcoming presidential election | AP

CARACAS: Venezuela's presidential election, which was set to be held on April 22, has been pushed back to the second half of May, the country's electoral body said Thursday.

The National Electoral Council announced the postponement in a statement but did not give a precise date for the election, in which President Nicolas Maduro will seek a second six-year term.