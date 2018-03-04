TEHRAN: Iran said Sunday that claims Bahrain had arrested a 116-member "terrorist cell" trained by Iran were "baseless".

"Pinning the blame on others and repeating outdated scenarios and baseless accusations against others will not help the Bahraini government resolve its problems with its citizens," said foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi on the ministry's website.

"We once again advise Bahraini officials to prepare the ground for engagement and dialogue with their own people instead of beefing up security and police arrangements," he added.

Bahrain's authorities announced on Saturday that 116 people had been arrested on suspicion of links to Iran's Revolutionary Guards military force.

According to its official BNA news agency, the cell was accused of receiving training in Iran, Iraq and Lebanon.

Bahrain, which is governed by a Sunni monarchy, accuses Iran of fomenting trouble and supporting protests among its Shiite citizens, which make up the majority of the population -- accusations which are denied by Tehran.