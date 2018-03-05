WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump today accused his predecessor Barack Obama of conspiring to start a probe into his 2016 presidential campaign to help Hillary Clinton with the presidency, describing it as "bigger than Watergate".

He accused the then president of nothing about the alleged Russian meddling into the 2016 elections.

"Why did the Obama Administration start an investigation into the Trump Campaign (with zero proof of wrongdoing) long before the Election in November?" Trump tweeted.

"Wanted to discredit so Crooked H would win. Unprecedented. Bigger than Watergate! Plus, Obama did NOTHING about Russian meddling," he continued.