LAHORE: At least seven people were killed and over a dozen others injured in a blast on the outskirts of Lahore in Pakistan on Wednesday.



According to DIG (Operations) Haider Ashraf, the explosion occurred near a police camp in Raiwind. "The police appear to be the target," he said, reports Express News. The casualties include policemen.



The nature of the blast was not immediately clear. Police say they were investigating. However, rescuers say it was a cylinder blast.



The injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Raiwind, where some of them were listed in a critical condition, triggering fears that the death toll might go up.

