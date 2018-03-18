Israeli armored personnel carriers move along the Israel and Gaza border. (File Photo | AP)

JERUSALEM: Israeli military aircraft carried out a raid against a Hamas target in the Gaza Strip overnight after an explosive device detonated near the border with Israel, the military said Sunday.

"The Hamas terror organisation is held accountable for all occurrences in and from the Gaza Strip," the Israel Defence Forces said.

Hamas is the main Palestinian Islamist movement controlling the Gaza Strip.

"The IDF will continue to operate for the safety of Israeli civilians, by all means at its disposal," the Israeli military said, without giving further details.

According to Palestinian sources, the raid did not cause any casualties.

An explosive device went off late Saturday in the northern Gaza Strip near Israel's border fence, the army said in an earlier statement, with no casualties reported.

Israel had already retaliated, with tanks targeting a Hamas observation post.

According to Palestinian sources, the retaliatory fire slightly injured one person.

Two explosive devices were detonated Thursday along the border, which had already provoked Israeli attacks on Hamas positions.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts, but Israel held Hamas responsible as the de facto power in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel, Hamas and its allies are observing a ceasefire since the 2014 war, the third in the enclave in six years.

The truce is regularly shaken, particularly by fire from the enclave into Israel, which systematically retaliates by targeting Hamas positions, even if the attacks are carried out by other groups.

On February 17, four Israeli soldiers were wounded by an improvised explosive device on the border, sparking intense military retaliation.

Israel warplanes attacked 18 "terror targets belonging to Hamas" in Gaza in response to the blast, which severely wounded two of the soldiers, and a subsequent Palestinian rocket attack on southern Israel.