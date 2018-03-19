Nepal's president, Bidhya Devi Bhandari, right, who was elected Tuesday to a second term receives flowers from vice president Nanda Kishor Pun during the oath of office ceremony at the President Residence in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. Bhandari, who was first elected in 2015, is the Himalayan nation's first female president, a largely ceremonial role. (Photo: AP)

KATHMANDU: Nanda Bahadur Pun has been re-elected as the Vice-President of Nepal for the second term unopposed.

Pun has filed candidacy for the post of the Vice President on Saturday and his candidacy remained unopposed as no candidate came forward to contest with him for the post.

The Election Commission of Nepal announced Pun as the Vice President of the country as no election was required for him to continue the post.

“As per the election law for the election of President and the Vice President, 2074 Clause 24 Nanda Bahadur Pun has been re- elected as Vice President,” the Election Commission stated on Sunday.

“As per the final list of candidates published by the Election Commission in accordance to the Election Law for the President and the Vice President with the provision of announcing the sole candidate as the winner with no contestant standing against him/her will be awarded the post,” the release added.

Last year in October, Nepal endorsed new electoral law for the President and Vice President’s election, which had barred anyone out of the parliament or any state assembly to stand in fray for the post and also has erased the provision of security deposit of one lakh and 75 thousand for the candidates of President and Vice President with filing of nomination free of cost, but making five supporters and proposers each mandatory to stand in the fray.

The newly endorsed bill also has the age limitation of not less than 45 years and naturalised Nepali citizenship to stand for the election. Also it has prohibited the people accused and jailed for more than 20 years in corruption, human trafficking, property purification, drug trafficking, foreclosure charges to stand for the post.

But the people indulged in organised crimes and other similar cases, can contest for the post after six years of their release if they have completed the prison sentence for less than 20 years. The blacklisted ones also can contest the election after getting their name removed from the list.

Also the law has made the separate allocation of elections for the President and Vice President as it is not possible as the bill has the compulsory provision of having the candidate of different sects and genders to contest for the Post of President and Vice President. The bill does not allow the same gender or same ethnic community to stand for the post of state head.

Nepal last week only had elected Bidhya Devi Bhandari as First President of Federal Nepal.