Pope Francis condemns prostitution as torture
By PTI | Published: 19th March 2018 09:39 PM |
Last Updated: 19th March 2018 09:39 PM
ROME: Pope Francis has asked forgiveness for all Christians who buy sex from women, saying that men who frequent prostitutes are criminals with a "sick mentality" who think that women exist to be exploited.
He insisted, "This isn't making love.This is torturing a woman. Let's not confuse the terms."
Francis spoke during a four-hour long listening session with 300 young people invited by the Vatican to brief church leaders about what kids these days think about the Catholic Church.
It's a preparatory meeting for a big synod of bishops on the fall on young people.
Francis had urged the delegates to speak with courage.
He insisted: "Young people must be taken seriously."