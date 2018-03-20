BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called on the United States Tuesday to not act "emotionally" and to avoid a trade war, as President Donald Trump considers new punitive measures against Beijing.

After announcing tariffs on global steel and aluminium imports, Trump is now mulling new actions against China over its "theft" of US intellectual property.

Washington has long accused Beijing of forcing US companies to turn over proprietary commercial information and intellectual property as a condition of operating in China.

But Li pledged that China "will strictly protect intellectual property rights".

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer recently proposed a package of $30 billion in tariffs on China but Trump wants it to go higher, according to US media.

The US trade deficit with China ran to a record $375 billion last year -- but US exports to the country were also at a record.

"We hope that both parties can maintain reason, not act emotionally, and avoid a trade war," Li told a press conference after the country's annual parliament session.