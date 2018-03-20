Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found in a serious condition in the cathedral city of Salisbury on March 4.(Photo | AP)

MOSCOW:Moscow on Tuesday said it had invited all ambassadors to Russia to a meeting with foreign ministry experts to hear Russia's views about the poisoning of an ex-double agent in London.

The March 4 nerve agent attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in an English city has led to a crisis in ties between Moscow and London.

Britain says only Russia had the capability, motive and intent to be behind the attack, in which it says the nerve agent Novichok, developed by the Soviet Union, was used. Russia denies any responsibility.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday's meeting would be an opportunity for "Russia's view to be expressed to official representatives of foreign states," state news agency TASS reported.

The meeting would be with "leaders and experts from the department charged with non-proliferation and arms-control issues," she added.

Britain has thrown out 23 Russian diplomats over the attack, prompting a tit-for-tat response from Moscow.